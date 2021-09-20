Vintage Video Shows What Lake Charles Looked Like In 1954

I love vintage videos and photos. This weekend I found a video of Lake Charles from 1954. It takes you on a magical blast from the past all across the city.

The video is titled Lake Charles: The Town That Means Home. I found this gem on YouTube on the McNeese Archives channel.

The video begins with several ariel shots all across Lake Charles. Then they switch to a boat running on the side of the Port of Lake Charles.

Via McNeese Archives YouTube

Further along in the journey along the water, we can see an unfinished train track bridge that is being built across the Calcasieu River.

Via McNeese Archives YouTube

We also get a good look at Downtown Lake Charles when it was alive with bustling businesses and tons of traffic.

Via McNeese Archives YouTube

The video then turns its focus on local business and shows many different places and people during the workday.

Lake Charles Hardware Store:

Via McNeese Archives YouTube

Lake Charles Office Building:

Via McNeese Archives YouTube

Lake Charles Paint And Body Shop:

Via McNeese Archives YouTube

Lake Charles Firefighters:

Via McNeese Archives YouTube

The vintage video continues showing you around 1954 Lake Charles with a parade, a tour of a local school, and many more sights from around the city.

It was really cool to see the cars, how people dressed, and what the city looked like in 1954. I believe my wife was meant to be born in the '50s. Every Halloween she puts on her handmade poodle skirt and she wants me to dress up like a greaser.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of Lake Charles from 1954 below: