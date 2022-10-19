Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured

There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south.

1 Man Injured in Opelousas Shooting

First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.

Hayward Street at Mouton Street, google street view Hayward Street at Mouton Street, google street view loading...

A private vehicle took the victim to the hospital. Fortunately, his injuries are considerred to be non-life threatening.

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the shooting. At least one home and a vehicle were also struck by bullets.

1 Man Killed in New Iberia Shooting

Nearly 20 minutes after the call came in to Opelousas PD, New Iberia Police received a call about a person getting shot in the 1000 block of Shelton Avenue.

Officers say they found a male in his 20s partially in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

1000 Shelton Avenue in New Iberia, google maps 1000 Shelton Avenue in New Iberia, google maps loading...

The victim's identity is being withheld at this time.

Opelousas Police continue to investigate. If you have any information, including to report suspicious activity, call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2307, (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS or by downloading the P3 App on your smart device. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link.

