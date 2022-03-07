Viral Tik Tok Explains What Parents do That Makes Kids Cringe

According to Merriam-Webster, the dictionary people, the word "cringe" means to recoil in distaste, shrink in fear, or to behave in an excessively or servile way. That's the dictionary's idea of cringe. But thanks to the Internet there is a whole new definition of "cringe" and if you're a parent, you are the epitome of that behavior.

According to Urban Dictionary, which is a lot more hip than Merriam-Webster every thought they could be, "cringe" is when "someone acts/or is so embarrassing it's awkward or makes you feel ashamed. That, by the way, is the "cringe" we are talking about for the purposes of this particular article.

A seventh-grade teacher on the social media platform Tik Tok recently asked his students what their parents do that make them "cringe". Here's what is creeping out your tweens and early teens.

O.M.G. we as parents are so wrong for such behavior and to expose these gentle young minds to such is totally inappropriate. Or maybe these middle schoolers are acting like middle schoolers, you know totally surrounded by themselves and their own thoughts in their own world.

What were some of the most cringe-worthy behaviors listed in the video? Well, there is "using Facebook" or "taking mirror selfies". Obviously, if you're old enough to have children in middle school you're too old for that.

A few other comments on the video that made me laugh were, "dad still wears Speedos" which I kind of agree with. Oh, and those motivational signs like "Live, Laugh, Love" doesn't sit well with the "not old enough to drive myself crowd"

Tik Tok user @7thGradeChronicles posted the video to their site and over 7.6 million people have checked out the responses. I can see why, they are hilarious and make me as a parent want to do more of them.

That same Tik Tok user posted another clip that's going viral as well. This one asks "What is a good piece of advice an adult in your household has given you"? The responses are straight out of seventh grade.

I do love the piece of advice that states "when Mom is angry, start cleaning". That's a piece of advice that has stood the test of time and still works for married men when their wives are angry too.

So, what do you do that makes your kids cringe? Do you find yourself doing it on purpose, just because? If you do, welcome to the world of parenting. Hey, it's us against them until they get old enough to realize that we actually were right.

Now if you're wanting to get your little nippers away from their screens and out into the fresh air we can suggest these places. Whether or not you choose to bring them back home with you after the hike, well, that's your business.