Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser talks about the plan for "Virtual Mardi Gras," a way to celebrate Fat Tuesday, despite the widespread parade and party cancellations across the state.

"We know that 27 parishes statewide have cancelled parades and festivities," Nungesser explains, "About 97% of parades won't happen this year, and we want to keep not only Louisianans, but the people who visit Louisiana engaged and excited...and (we've) put together a digital Mardi Gras. It's going to be a lot of celebrities, history...it's going to be hosted by Hoda Kotbe from The Today Show and it's going to be an incredible four and a half hours.

"It'll be from February 13th to 15th, the weekend before Mardi Gras and (so far) nola.com has more than 92 million views. We hope to get this all around the world, to get people excited and remind them of all the great things that happen all over Louisiana for Mardi Gras"

For complete information about Louisiana's "Virtual Mardi Gras 2021," JUST CLICK HERE!