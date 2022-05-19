Voice Heard from Champlain Towers South Rubble Identified

Voice Heard from Champlain Towers South Rubble Identified

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Nearly a year after the most horrific building collapse, in Surfside, Florida, the voice that was heard in the aftermath of the Champlain Towers South condo rubble, has finally been identified.

Authorities for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue believe it was the voice of Theresa Velasquez. Velasquez was a 36-year-old music executive from Los Angeles who was visiting her parents julio (65) and Angela (60) when the building collapsed.

In the hours after the collapse, officials could hear the distanced voice of Theresa deep beneath the rubble. An official report released by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue claims she revealed she was stuck between a mattress and a wall. Her voice was clear but faint.

...challenging to hear the woman because of the distance. -Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

 

After a monumental effort to save Velasquez, she passed away before rescue teams could reach her. A total of 98 people died in the condo collapse.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Theresa's brother, David, said there is no way to 100% be sure it was her, but he accepts the findings.

There is no way to know 100% but it seems like the logical conclusion. David Velasquez in an interview with WFOR

Theresa Velasquez's body was discovered on July 8.

