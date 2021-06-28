Louisiana Native Among Missing In Condo Collapse [VIDEO]

As the world is watching and praying for survivors in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, we are saddened by the destruction that is front and center on the national news. According to CNN, as of Sunday night, June 27, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed that 134 people have been accounted for, 151 remain missing, and ten dead have been pulled from the massive rubble pile.

55 of the 136 units of Champlain Towers South collapsed without warning on June 24, and rescuers have been working feverishly to try and find survivors. They have been hampered by drastic conditions including smoke and fire, and Levine Cava told CNN "We continue to sweep the mound, with our canines, using all of the technology available to us and machinery to lift the debris."

We were very sad to find out that one of the missing is a Louisiana native. According to WWL in New Orleans, 40-year-old Cassondra Billedeau-Stratton is originally from Kenner, and her mother Kerry still resides there. As she is known by, Cassie is a model and actress who splits her time between Miami and New York City and has a substantial social media following. She also runs her astrology and spirituality blog called Chic Living 365. And WWL says her husband Mike Stratton is a well-known Democratic strategist and attorney in Denver.

Mike Stratton released a statement to WWL through his law firm that said “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and is keeping Cassie in their thoughts and prayers, but most of all to the brave men and women working around the clock in unimaginable conditions to bring her and others home. Our family is forever grateful. Cassie is a wife, mother and true friend to so many. She brings a vivacious love of life to everything she does—whether as an actress, model or Pilates instructor. Thank you again for your continued prayers.”

The Times-Picayune New Orleans Advocate via WWL says Billedeau-Stratton's mother and sisters have made it to Miami on a private plane with help from Republican Whip Steve Scalise. Scalise issued a statement Friday that said "The whole community is rallying behind Kerry and Cassie.” You can see Cassondra Billedeau-Stratton on her YouTube channel below.