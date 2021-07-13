Kenner Native’s Body Found at Surfside Condo Collapse

A sad update to a story that has been developing for almost a month.

55 of the 136 units of Champlain Towers South collapsed without warning on June 24, and rescuers have been working feverishly to try and find survivors. They have been hampered by drastic conditions including smoke and fire, and even the threat of tropical storm Elsa. And sadly enough, the rescue operation has turned into a recovery operation.

As of Monday, July 12th, 94 people have been recovered, and 50 are still missing. And one of the bodies that has now been identified is Kenner native Cassondra Billedeau-Stratton. According to WWL in New Orleans, 40-year-old Cassondra Billedeau-Stratton is originally from Kenner, and her mother Kerry still resides there. Cassie was a model and actress who split her time between Miami and New York City and had a substantial social media following. She also ran her astrology and spirituality blog called Chic Living 365. And WWL says her husband Mike Stratton is a well-known Democratic strategist and attorney in Denver.

Mike Stratton released a statement through his law firm, via WWL, after the collapse that said “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and is keeping Cassie in their thoughts and prayers, but most of all to the brave men and women working around the clock in unimaginable conditions to bring her and others home. Our family is forever grateful. Cassie is a wife, mother and true friend to so many. She brings a vivacious love of life to everything she does—whether as an actress, model or Pilates instructor. Thank you again for your continued prayers.”

Miami-Dade Police released the latest names of those who have been recovered, and you can see those below. If you would like to help Cassi Stratton's family, a GoFundMe page has been set up. The family is planning a jazz funeral in Louisiana for Ms Stratton in the future, and you can see an interview with her sister in a video from WWL below.