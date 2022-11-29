FORT MYERS, Fl. (KPEL News) - An investigation into a murder suspect in Florida has led detectives to south Louisiana, officials say.

Hector Edgardo Perdomo of Fort Myers, Florida, allegedly shot and killed Alfredo Aragon Arvea on November 13, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. The altercation took place in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant and bar.

Perdomo is wanted for second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

However, he is believed to have fled the state, and detectives have traced him to Kenner, Louisiana, where he has an outstanding warrant for second-degree battery and aggravated assault. That warrant was issued in August of this year.

"Perdomo is from Honduras but claims he is from Mexico," SWLA Crime Stoppers say in their release. "He is known to use the alias of Hector Perdomo Oliva."

Police are saying Perdomo might be in Louisiana or Texas.

What Is Crimestoppers?

Crime Stoppers is a public service that "encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that inhibit community involvement: fear and apathy," according to the Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers website.

Most Crime Stoppers groups provide a telephone number, a portal for web tips, and even apps to encourage citizens to get vital information to law enforcement agencies as they investigate major crimes.

There are local Crime Stoppers in just about every parish. Some of these include:

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.

