(Kenner, Louisiana) - Fire officials with the Kenner Fire Department responded to a major fire that involved several 18-wheeler cabs.

Photos posted by the agency show several cabs engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning as crews attempted to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was ultimately extinguished, but Hazmat remained on the scene due to diesel being spilled in the blaze.

According to WDSU, the fire is under investigation, and officials are trying to determine if lightning played a role in igniting this inferno. Like in Acadiana, several rounds of thunderstorms moved through the New Orleans region, producing heavy rain and deadly lightning.

Take a look at the scene on East Airline Drive.

