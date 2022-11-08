Voters Decide on 8 Constitutional Amendments (Election Results)

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Voters across the state of Louisiana let their voices be heard on the 8 Constitutional Amendments on their ballot.

PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments

Every election cycle that contains any proposed Constitutional Amendments, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana puts out an excellent guide to them. Amendment proposals are full of legal jargon and PAR does a fantastic job of putting that language in layman's terms. They make it clear not only what the Constitutional Amendment actually says but also what a Yes or No vote actually means for you.

How Did Citizens Vote On The Constitutional Amendments?

CA No. 1: No

CA No. 2: Yes

CA No. 3: No

CA No. 4: Yes

CA No. 5: No

CA No. 6: No

CA No. 7: No

CA No. 8: Yes

