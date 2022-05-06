Do you like to attend baseball games?

Well if you have tickets to the Ragin’ Cajuns home baseball games at Russo Park then you are in for a surprise.

Waitr announced yesterday that it will start bringing your concession food directly to your seat when you attend the Ragin’ Cajun home baseball games. This service will start today, Friday, May 6, 2022.

“By scanning the Stadium Delivery QR code (found in seats and signage all around the ballpark), you will have access to the full concession stand menu,” stated Waitr Media Relations Director Dean Turcol. “Simply order what you want, perhaps your favorite hot dog and fries, and a Waitr runner will deliver it."

This new service will allow fans to skip the lines at the concession stand by ordering their food through the Waitr app.

If you aren’t a fan of having your food delivered to you, don’t worry there are specific pickup windows that will be located at that stadium so fans will still be able to get their food in a timely manner.

“The addition of Waitr’s new mobile in-stadium delivery creates a new level of convenience for Cajun fans,” said Kevin Burke, Director of Business Development at Waitr. “There’s nothing better than catching a ballgame with friends and family … and now there’s no reason to ever miss a pitch.”

This service is perfect for the die-hard fan that doesn't want to miss a thing.

