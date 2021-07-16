17-Year-Old Wal-Mart Cashier Arrested After Attack On 70-Year-Old Woman Inside Of The Store

According to reports, an elderly woman was beaten up by an employee of a Wal-Mart in Wisconsin after the two got in a verbal argument. The 70-year-old was left with two black eyes from the barrage of punches delivered by the 17-year-old female cashier.

The victim's name is P.K. Shader and she was interviewed by WDJT at her home in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin about her recent visit to the Wal-Mart store in town. That visit was all but pleasant, as Shader told the reporter about her experience with a 17-year-old cashier.

According to the report, area police were called to the Wal-Mart after reports came in of an elderly woman being punched in the face repeatedly by the female employee. After a verbal argument ensured between the 70-year-old and the 17-year-old, the elderly woman asked to speak with a manager and took a photo of the cashier in order to report her.

This is when the 17-year-old cashier reportedly began her attack on the elderly woman.

The 17-year-old cashier in the case was Jazareia Velasquez, who was charged with aggravated battery to an elderly person and disorderly conduct, was apparently a loose cannon according to the report. That is at least how Shader said that one Wal-Mart manager put it to her on the day of the incident.

While Shader didn't need to go to the hospital and is currently recovering, she plans on filing a restraining order against Velasquez and is reportedly exploring other options with her attorney in order to, "send a message and make sure this never happens to anyone else".

Shader wondered in the interview, "why did they keep an employee like that?" and later added, "I'm never walking into Wal-Mart again, that's for sure" per the report.

An awful situation for an elderly woman to find herself in. With a verbal argument instigating the attack, one wonders what exactly could be so serious at a grocery store for something this brutal to happen. In a world where everything is caught on camera, I am really confused as to how no one at least took out a phone and captured the attack.

While people are hesitant to get involved in any situation that could lead to legal implications, I just know I wouldn't be able to stand by and watch this go on if I am passing by in Wal-Mart. Thinking about my own elderly family members being in this sort of situation makes me sick.