CARENCRO, La. —Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Carencro announced on Wednesday that it would be closed for the day after a tragic accident took the life of a team member's relative.

The restaurant made the announcement around the time it was set to open Wednesday morning.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our team's family members last night," the restaurant said in its statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones, and we are closing today to care for our team."

On Tuesday night, a three-year-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot after an event. Few details are publicly available, but comments on social media expressed heartbreak and condolences for the family and those affected.

Carencro police chief David Anderson told Acadiana News First that "the department’s hearts and prayers are with the family," the outlet reported.

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