Walmart Announces Prime Deals Before Amazon

Walmart has announced that Walmart+ weekend will be happening in June.

This member-specific sales event will feature deals in electronics, apparel, home goods, toys, school supplies, art supplies, and appliances.

This year's sale will happen from June 2- 5, 2022. However, only Walmart+ members will have access to this sale.

While this sale may seem similar to Amazon’s Prime Day, Walmart did not cite Amazon as its inspiration for creating this event.

“Our Walmart+ members loved early access to our Black Friday events, so we were inspired to create an entire weekend dedicated to the best deals,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager at Walmart, in a statement. “Giving members more of what they want with exclusive, unprecedented Black Friday-like savings allows us to celebrate our members in a fun, new way.”

Now we don’t know all of the details surrounding the deals that you might see during the Walmart+ weekend but here are a few clues as to what might just be on sale during the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Electronics

Gateway R7 Laptop was $449, will be $399 – $50 off

Hisense 43-inch 4K TV was $258, will be $198 – 23% off

Samsung A50 Soundbar was $179, will be $129 – 28% off

Apparel

Champion Women’s Lightweight Tee was $30, will be $15 – 50% off

Burnside Men’s Board Short was $42, will be $19.95 – 53% off

Michael Kors Tote Bag was $197, will be $146.52 – 26% off

Levi’s Boys 2-piece Outfit was $44, will be $22 – 50% off

For the Home

Keurig K Compact Black was $89, will be $49 – 45% off

Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer was $99, will be $59 – 40% off

Anchorage Queen Upholstered Bed was $279, will be $199 – 28% off

Larissa Sofa was $449, will be $349 – 22% off

Toys

Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard for $79 – Exclusive to Walmart+ Weekend

LEGO City Stuntz was $23.97, will be $14.97 – 37% off

Krazy Kart Shift Go-Kart was $298, will be $198 – $100 off

School and Art Supplies

60 count of Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers was $38.26, will be $20 – 48% Off

60 pack of Elmer’s glue sticks was $19.13, will be $13.78 – 28% off

Appliances

Pit Boss Pellet Grill was $427, will be $327 – 23% off

GE 10,000 BTU Portable WiFi A/C was $447, will be $326 – 27% off

Shark Auto Empty Robot Vacuum was $499, will be $299 – $200 off

Backyard & Summer Fun

Coleman 20' Oval 48" Deep Metal Frame Above Ground Pool was $698, will be $598

Licensed Disc Swings (Paw Patrol, Minnie, Mickey, Spider-Man) was $79, will be $34.44