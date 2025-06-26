BROUSSARD, LA (KPEL) — A woman in South Louisiana is warning the community to always be aware of their surroundings after a suspicious incident in the parking lot of the Walmart in Broussard.

Get our free mobile app

In what has quickly become a viral Facebook post, Amber Pratt details what she encountered as she was leaving the store and walking back to her vehicle.

Pratt saw the moment a man approached her car and tried to open the door.

As I was walking back to my car leaving Walmart in Broussard, I saw a man walk up to my car and touch/pull on my car door, I thought it was innocent and he just thought it was his car on accident

While she wanted to give the man the benefit of the doubt, she noticed that the man was carrying a black towel in his hands, which he “quickly put in his pocket” before getting into the car next to hers, which looked nothing like hers.

Then I immediately knew it was not an innocent act, as I walked up he was watching me, and I was watching him

Pratt used her shirt to open the car door, sending a message to the man that she was on to him. She kept an eye on him for a few minutes before he ultimately drove off.

I don’t know his intentions but I do have a feeling it wasn’t innocent

While no crime was technically committed this isnt the first, or last time, suspicious and frightening incidents have taken place in one of our local Walmart parking lots.

Law enforcement often recommends parking near the front of well-lit areas, keeping keys handy when walking to your car, and reporting suspicious behavior to police even if you are unsure what actually happened.

Stay vigilant, ladies

Pratt did contact police, who advised her to disinfect the door handles.