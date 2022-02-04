Want to Be a Truck Driver? Free Training Offered in Louisiana

It is no secret that the supply chain shortages we are facing in our community have a lot to do with the shortage of truck drivers.

There is a Serious Truck Driver Shortage

The American Trucking Association (ATA) claims that the shortage of truck drivers is bad. They estimate the shortage of truck drivers to be as high as 80,000. The scary part? It's only going to get worse.

Hi-Tech Truckers in Texas Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

Why Will the Truck Driver Shortage Get Worse Before it Gets Better?

Most truck drivers on the road are nearing retirement. If you factor in the high average age of current drivers you realize that there are retirements coming and there is nothing we can do about it.

Hi-Tech Truckers in Texas Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

There is a Shortage of Women in the Truck Driving Workforce

If you look at the workforce, women only make up 7% of all drivers according to the ATA. It's safe to say there is hardly any representation for women in the Truck Driving community.

72% of America's Freight Transport Moves By Trucks

According to the ATA, a majority of our freight transport needs big rig support. So what do we do when we are facing a scary shortage? We make more truck drivers.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is Offering Free Truck Driver Training.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is hoping to make the truck driver shortage not so serious in Louisiana. So they created the program “Drive Your Future”. Several applicants will possibly have their entire trucking school paid for. If you want to take advantage of this just click here and get your application in.

Here Are the Highest Paying Jobs at a Typical Amazon Plant Shreveport's Amazon plant is expected to open this fall. What will be the highest paying jobs at the facility?

The Highest Paying Jobs in Shreveport Without a College Degree

The Highest Paying Jobs in Shreveport Without a College Degree