Imagine being in this guy's seat.

A student pilot had to make an emergency landing in a field after he experienced engine failure in mid-flight.

Luckily the young pilot was able to keep his composure here and get the aircraft safely on the ground.

YouTube via VASaviation

Below you will get a front-row seat of what it is like to land a plane with no engine. And let me be honest with you here, my hands were sweating the whole time I watched this.

As soon as you see the propeller stopped turning in the front of the plane you know that there is trouble in the sky.

YouTube via VASaviation

I don't know if this young man passed the flying school, but after this, I think he most certainly deserves his license to fly.

Now, brace yourself for this wild ride!