Watch As Student Pilot Makes An Emergency Landing After Engine Failure
Imagine being in this guy's seat.
A student pilot had to make an emergency landing in a field after he experienced engine failure in mid-flight.
Luckily the young pilot was able to keep his composure here and get the aircraft safely on the ground.
Below you will get a front-row seat of what it is like to land a plane with no engine. And let me be honest with you here, my hands were sweating the whole time I watched this.
As soon as you see the propeller stopped turning in the front of the plane you know that there is trouble in the sky.
I don't know if this young man passed the flying school, but after this, I think he most certainly deserves his license to fly.
Now, brace yourself for this wild ride!
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.