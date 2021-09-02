Former LSU and North Webster High School football star Devin White is now a fixture in the NFL. He's a super bowl winner for Tampa Bay. White took a little time off during the off season to make an appearance on "Celebrity Family Feud" as part of a team of NFL All Stars against a team of NFL Legends.

The Louisiana native talked about being single, telling host Steve Harvey he's too young. Harvey told him to take his time.

But the laughter came with one of White's answer to this question:

Besides the lips, what might you touch during a kiss?

White was drafted by Tampa Bay in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft with the 5th overall pick. He was the highest drafted LSU player since Patrick Peterson in 2011. Tampa Bay won the 2021 Super Bowl with a 31-9 lopsided victory over Kansas City. White took a ride on horseback on the field with the Lombardi Trophy.

Get our free mobile app

The regular season kicks off on Thursday September 9 as the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL kickoff game.

Current NFL Players from Shreveport Bossier Area