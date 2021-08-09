Watch: Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame Speech Lived Up to the Hype [Video]

New Orleans, Louisiana born Peyton Manning has been an unofficial Hall of Famer for many years.

Early on during his illustrious playing career, it became obvious Manning would be a future First-Ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Sunday night, it became official.

Manning was the headliner for a stacked 2021 class, and his induction speech did not disappoint.

The HOF told this year's inductees they only had six minutes to give a speech but would allow up to 8 minutes.

Manning went a little over, but you would never know by watching it.

He opened up with jokes, drew up a play with the busts, got emotional when thanking his dad Archie, honored his teammates, inspired others to continue cultivating the game football, and more.

It was the perfect blend of humor, graciousness, inspiration, and story-telling. Manning knocked it out of the park.

As Rich Eisen said, "That wasn't just a speech. That was a presentation."

And one worthy of the Hall of Fame. (To view the entire speech, click here)

Top 10 NFL Players in Merchandise Sales

20 Pro Athletes From The Lafayette Area

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2021

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2021