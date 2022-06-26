Can the Summer Heat and a Water Bottle Start a Fire in Your Car?

We All Leave Plastic Water Bottles in Our Car Right?

There will be times when I will go for a much-needed swig of water and it's hot water that sat in the car for far too long. Up until recently, I thought that the only harm in leaving my water bottles was a crime against myself when wanting a drink of water. I was wrong. It turns out that a water bottle left behind in a vehicle can cause some serious damage.

While many of us are concerned about making sure that we stay cool and keep hydrated as summer approaches, one of the things helping us could become a huge hazard.

According to KVUE News "Our water bottles left behind in our vehicles could focus light to form a beam of heat and ignite a spark to cause an interior car fire." The thought of a left-behind water bottle causing a car fire sounds like your insurance company would fight you on it.

Although it sounds time-consuming and monotonous, the best advice to avoid this horrid situation is for you to try and get into the habit of making a sweep of your car. Do you see a water bottle in direct sunlight? Take it out of the car, plus who wants to take a swig of hot water when you're parched? Do yourself the favor and get into this habit now, before the heat of summer takes over.

This heat in the Ark-La-Tex already puts a lot of us in horrid moods, imagine walking out of the store to see your car up in flames. The thought of that just gave me anxiety. Please be safe.

The Louisiana House That Is Still Stuck in 1960

This Shreveport Home Has Potential to Be a Beauty