The end of Daylight Saving Time will officially happen at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Most of us set our clocks back one hour every year, except for a few areas in the United States.

This year, because of a proposed idea, people might have been confused wondering if things have changed; they have not.

For as long as most of us can remember there has been a debate about whether or not we should "fall back" one hour in the fall and "spring forward" one hour in the Spring for Daylight Saving Time.

Some people love that we "fall back" and others hate this idea. Many people have pointed out that when we set our clocks back one hour it gives us less time to get things done at home after work.

Some people complain that when we back up our clocks for an hour our children end up having to play their sporting games when it's dark. These are both great points.

It ends up being a matter of preference, but despite what you may have heard, we are still going to change our clocks back one hour this fall.

Why Were People Confused about the Time Change Not Happening?

The reason is simple. There is a proposed federal law under discussion not to have an end to Daylight Saving Time. So, basically, if passed, the clocks would stay where they are.

Isn't it amazing that we have to leave it up to Congress to make this decision, but it's their job to decide this matter?

The Senate did approve an act called, "The Sunshine Act" making Daylight Saving Time permanent, but it's stalled now. There are many other issues taking precedence including interest rates and inflation issues according to The Hill.