Week 2 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Cecilia 33, Southside 35

Church Point 44, Kinder 36

Northside 45, Washington-Marion 20

Port Barre 0, Beau Chene 24

Westminster 6, Grand Lake 36

FRIDAY

Notre Dame at St. Martinville (Listen live on ESPN Lafayette)

Avoyelles at Teurlings (Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)

Woodlawn BR at LCA (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Ascension Episcopal at Vermilion Catholic

Alexandria at STM

Sulphur at Acadiana

Lafayette at Comeaux

Erath at North Vermilion

Abbeville at Central Catholic

LCCP at Westgate

Kaplan at Berwick

Carencro at Barbe

Breaux Bridge at Tioga

Eunice at Jennings

Opelousas Catholic at Ascension Catholic

Sacred Heart VP at Marksville

St. Louis at Iota

Natchitoches Central at Opelousas

Crowley at Northwest

North Central at Gueydan

Dequincy at Loreauville

Hanson Memorial at Delcambre

Sam Houston at New Iberia

Morgan City at Jeanerette

Northwood Lena at Elton

Livonia at Pine Prairie

Basile at Ville Platte

Lake Arthur at Mamou

Welsh at Westlake

Rayne at Iowa

Catholic NI at Parkview Baptist

Highland Baptist at Hamilton Christian

MLK Charter at Franklin

Catholic Pointe Coupee at West St. Mary

Bunkie at Patterson

