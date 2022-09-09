Week 2 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 2 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Cecilia 33, Southside 35
Church Point 44, Kinder 36
Northside 45, Washington-Marion 20
Port Barre 0, Beau Chene 24
Westminster 6, Grand Lake 36
FRIDAY
Notre Dame at St. Martinville (Listen live on ESPN Lafayette)
Avoyelles at Teurlings (Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)
Woodlawn BR at LCA (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Ascension Episcopal at Vermilion Catholic
Alexandria at STM
Sulphur at Acadiana
Lafayette at Comeaux
Erath at North Vermilion
Abbeville at Central Catholic
LCCP at Westgate
Kaplan at Berwick
Carencro at Barbe
Breaux Bridge at Tioga
Eunice at Jennings
Opelousas Catholic at Ascension Catholic
Sacred Heart VP at Marksville
St. Louis at Iota
Natchitoches Central at Opelousas
Crowley at Northwest
North Central at Gueydan
Dequincy at Loreauville
Hanson Memorial at Delcambre
Sam Houston at New Iberia
Morgan City at Jeanerette
Northwood Lena at Elton
Livonia at Pine Prairie
Basile at Ville Platte
Lake Arthur at Mamou
Welsh at Westlake
Rayne at Iowa
Catholic NI at Parkview Baptist
Highland Baptist at Hamilton Christian
MLK Charter at Franklin
Catholic Pointe Coupee at West St. Mary
Bunkie at Patterson