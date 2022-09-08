Sad Sight As Several Chained Dogs Found Malnourished in Lacassine

It was a sad sight at a home in Lacassine as the Jeff David Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road.

In a release on their Facebook page, it was reported that deputies were called out to the property to find that there were several dogs chained up in the yard. According to the report these dogs were observed by deputies and found to be malnourished.

According to officials, skeletal bones were showing on these dogs.

Deputies went into the woman's home where they found more dogs. Officials say those doge were "in bad shape with pelvic bones visible."

They have arrested the person who lives at that home.

Deputies say that 28-year-old Yesenia Paola Salter was arrested for simple cruelty to animals. The woman was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

According to deputies, there is a process for booking. It was at this time that officials say Salter turned over her bag of marijuana to deputies.

She then had a charge added, possession of marijuana, to her booking sheet.

