Week 5 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Menard 0, Opelousas Catholic 48

Mamou 6, Church Point 58

West St. Mary 6, Abbeville 56

Ville Platte 34, Pine Prairie 13

Sacred Heart VP 0, Caldwell Parish 13

FRIDAY

Breaux Bridge at Teurlings

LCA at Avoyelles

Cecilia at Notre Dame

Denham Springs at STM

St. Martinville at Lafayette

New Iberia at Carencro

Comeaux at Acadiana

Barbe at Southside

West St. John at AES

Lagrange at North Vermilion

Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist

Westminster at Delcambre

Get our free mobile app

Jennings at Iota

Crowley at Rayne

Northside at Peabody

Northwest at Port Barre

Leesville at Opelousas

Beau Chene at Kaplan

Gueydan at Basile

Erath at Vinton

Welsh at Loreauville

Central Catholic at Jeanerette

Magnolia at Westgate

Eunice at Catholic NI

Merryville at Elton

Get our free mobile app

North Central at Northwood Lena

Patterson at Franklin

St. Edmund at Oakdale

White Castle at Catholic of Pointe Coupee

Thrive at Berwick

Hanson Memorial at Covenant Christian

Ascension Christian at Centerville

Morgan City at Assumption

Lake Arthur at Pickering

10 States With Most NFL Players Per Capita Which states produce the most NFL talent per capita? The top 10 list has a few big surprises.