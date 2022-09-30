Week 5 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 5 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Menard 0, Opelousas Catholic 48
Mamou 6, Church Point 58
West St. Mary 6, Abbeville 56
Ville Platte 34, Pine Prairie 13
Sacred Heart VP 0, Caldwell Parish 13
FRIDAY
Breaux Bridge at Teurlings
LCA at Avoyelles
Cecilia at Notre Dame
Denham Springs at STM
St. Martinville at Lafayette
New Iberia at Carencro
Comeaux at Acadiana
Barbe at Southside
West St. John at AES
Lagrange at North Vermilion
Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist
Westminster at Delcambre
Jennings at Iota
Crowley at Rayne
Northside at Peabody
Northwest at Port Barre
Leesville at Opelousas
Beau Chene at Kaplan
Gueydan at Basile
Erath at Vinton
Welsh at Loreauville
Central Catholic at Jeanerette
Magnolia at Westgate
Eunice at Catholic NI
Merryville at Elton
North Central at Northwood Lena
Patterson at Franklin
St. Edmund at Oakdale
White Castle at Catholic of Pointe Coupee
Thrive at Berwick
Hanson Memorial at Covenant Christian
Ascension Christian at Centerville
Morgan City at Assumption
Lake Arthur at Pickering