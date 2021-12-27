After 20 Years Louisiana Will Increase Welfare Aid

Get our free mobile app

It looks like 2022 is already distinguishing itself from the last couple of years, at least in Louisiana. One major difference in the upcoming year is the amount of money struggling families will receive. For the first time in 2 decades, welfare benefits will be dramatically increased.

Louisiana's Dramatic Rise in Welfare Benefits is The First Since July of 2000

When I say "dramatically" increased, I mean doubled. As is the amount of aid in the form of money that qualifying families receive in January of 2022 will be twice as much as the benefits they received this month. For example: WBRZ is reporting that families that got $240 in benefits in December of 2021 will get $428 in January. The money is meant to help these families get adequate food, shelter and clothing. This is the first change to those benefits since July of 2000.

The Money for Increased Welfare Benefits Had to Come From Somewhere

According to the report, the additional funds that make this increase possible come from the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program and Kinship Care Subsidy Program. This boost in benefits will finally bring Louisiana up to the national average in terms of monetary assistance for struggling families.

To Get the Double-Sized Welfare Benefits in Louisiana, You'll Need a Job - Or A Plan To Get One

In addition to the increased monetary benefit, the program will also continue to provide job training and job placement assistance in order to help families enrolled in the initiative sustain their household without the help. Those under the age of 60 who aren't handicapped or caring for someone who is disabled must work or participate in one of these programs that will help them find work in order to keep the benefits.

