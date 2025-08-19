BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) —Louisiana health officials issued a warning for residents and increased mosquito control after several mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to a statement released by West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control, out of 26 mosquito samples submitted last week to the LSU Disease Diagnostic Lab, three tested positive for West Nile.

We will be doing our part this week to mitigate the threat of mosquito-borne disease to our citizens

While the latest lab samples came from West Baton Rouge, the conditions for mosquito-borne illness exist throughout South Louisiana, and families across the region should take the precautions recommended.

Aggressive Response from Mosquito Control Officials

Health officials reassured that increased mosquito control efforts are already underway, including:

Multiple nighttime spray truck operations Monday through Wednesday, weather permitting.

Daytime larviciding treatments

Spray trucks will prioritize all parish parks, recreational facilities, and schools during the week.

We urge you to do your part by protecting yourself and your family from being bitten by mosquitoes.

What You Can Do to Protect Yourself and Your Family

Officials are reminding residents to take the following precautions:

Eliminate standing water weekly ( buckets, flower pots, kiddie pools)

Repair broken window and door screens

Use mosquito repellents with DEET or picaridin

Avoid outdoor activity during dusk and dawn

Wear long, loose-fitting clothing when outside

West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control will continue to test samples and make adjustments as needed. They also encourage anyone seeking more information to check out the spray zone map.