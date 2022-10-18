What Are 2023’s Trendiest Baby Names and Why are They Trending?

Your name is a very important piece of personal capital when it comes to how you value yourself. While Shakespeare may have queried "what's in a name" we are finding out that in today's modern times, a name can be a stepping stone to success or the first faulty step toward a lifetime of disappointment.

When naming a newborn many parents seek to create a unique moniker for their child. One that will stand the test of time and be looked upon with respect. Still, others value a unique name or a unique spelling as a way to set their offspring apart. Regardless, of how you feel on the subject the names of American children are not what they once were.

Nameberry has been ranking baby names for many years now and they've just released their list of the trendiest names for 2023. These names appear to reflect an individualistic style that has been shaped by pop culture and political events. Today's parents value identity and image in the name they select for their child which is why there has been a definite shift in the names that make the "trendiest list" for 2023.

According to Nameberry here are the trends that are shaping baby names today. First there appears to be a move toward maximalist names, you know names that suggest drama, opulence and decadence. Some of the trendier names are Amadeus, Perseus, Wednesday, and Lysander. Needless to say, children with these names will have to get a keychain airbrushed in Destin if they want one with their name on it.

Another trend in baby names is to lean nostalgic. The Nambeberry list suggests monikers like Billy, Hank, Julie, and Ritchie are coming back into style along with Neo-Cowboy type names like Beck Foster, Reeve, and Rhett.

Names that suggest optimism, luxury and a bright future are also trending according to Nameberry. Identifiers such as Apollo, Marigold, Aura, and Elio are showing signs of growing in popularity as are names that are recognizable in foreign languages. Names such as Bibi, Gigi, Kiki,and Zuri.

There is also a trend to add an "X" to the child's name too. Meaning children with names like Beaux, Onyx, Fox, and Lexington are becoming more the norm as are names that are taken from adjectives such as Brave, Glorious, Lucky, and Supreme.

You can see all the different trending names on the Nameberry site. They also have a list of the most popular baby names, at least as it sits for now. Personally, I prefer traditional and family names for kids. But for the life of me, I don't know why we even bother. I have two kids and I don't call either child by their given name. I have nicknames for both of them.

Maybe we should try this, not giving the child a name until it's a few years old. By then, we should have had enough time to figure out what we're going to actually call the kid, then we can just name them that.