Most Popular Baby Names in Louisiana for 2022

Picking a baby's name can be one of the most fun yet difficult things we do as parents.

Nowadays though it seems we have so many options ranging from traditional names that have stood the test of time to modern names to those that need multiple commas to the top.

Each name is beautiful in its own right.

In case you were wondering what are some of the most popular names these days, we have that for you right here.

Names.org just released its list of most popular baby names based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

But since we're in the Bayou State, how about we give you the most popular names in Louisiana.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Louisiana in 2022:

Liam Elijah Noah James John Levi William Oliver Henry Wyatt

Seven of Louisiana's top 10 boys' names are also on the national top 10 list. The three names that are unique to Louisiana are John, Levi, and Wyatt.

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Louisiana in 2022:

Amelia Ava Olivia Emma Harper Charlotte Ella Nova Sophia Mila

Six of Louisiana's top girls' names also made the national top 10 list. The four names unique to Louisiana are Harper, Ella, Nova, and Mila.

To see the complete national top names list, click here.