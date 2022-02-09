Banned Baby Names: See What Names Made the List

Did you know that there are baby names that are banned?

Yes, even in America there are certain names that you can not name your children.

I guess on some level I figured there were names that were not acceptable baby names but I have never really looked into it until now.

Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images loading...

Here is a breakdown of banned baby names by country:

Sweden:

Sweden has a “Naming Law” which regulates what first names are acceptable. Sweden has blocked the following names:

Ikea

Superman

Elvis

And Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116 (pronounced Albin)

According to Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116’s parents, their son’s name was a “pregnant, expressionistic development that we see as an artistic creation,”

Germany:

Germany has a list of names that are not acceptable including gender-neutral names. For instance, names like Matti would not be okay in Germany.

Denmark:

Denmark has a list of pre-approved baby names that parents must choose from. If you are feeling like being unique and giving your baby a name that isn't on the list then you will need to seek government approval.

Iceland:

Just like the great folks in Denmark, there is a pre-approved list of baby names. If you are wanting to name your baby something that is not on this list then you will need to get Government approval. The name of the baby must contain only letters that are in the Icelandic alphabet and can not cause the child any future embarrassment. For instance, a name like Harriet can not be translated into Icelandic so poor Harriet could not get her passport renewed in 2013, however, this situation has since been corrected.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Speaks To The Media After Birth Of Baby Girl Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images loading...

France:

A few names that are forbidden in France are Nutella, Prince William, and Mini Cooper.

Saudi Arabia:

The name Linda may be a common name in the United States but it is one of the names that is banned in Saudi Arabia. The names Lauren and Sandy are also banned for being “too foreign.”

Portugal:

Portugal is another country that has a list of pre-approved names that parents can choose from. Among some of the names that are not okay to name your child are Heidi, Tom, Jenny, and Charlotte. These names are “too foreign-sounding” and are considered not approved names.

Malaysia:

Malaysians are not allowed to name their children after animals, fruits, vegetables, or colors. Numbers and royal titles are also off-limits in this country.

New Zealand:

Is a country that does not allow children's names to resemble official titles like King, Prince, or Saint.

Mexico:

In Senora, a law bans parents from naming their children anything deemed to be “derogatory, pejorative, discriminatory or lacking in meaning.” Officials in the city banned 61 specific names including Rambo, Robocop, Facebook, Lady Di, and Harry Potter.

United States:

You can not name your child Jesus Christ, Adolf Hitler, or Santa Claus.

These names were all ruled illegal by the U.S. Court System.

While some of these rules make sense, on the other hand, a lot of them just seem a little on the crazy side of things but you know if a country had to make a law regarding a name then that means someone out there tried to name their child that at one point.