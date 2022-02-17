What Did Patrick Mahomes Tell His Girlfriend in This Viral Video?

What is going on here?

A video of Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend has gone viral after she seems to respond to something he told her while sitting court side at a basketball game.

The couple was in attendance when this video was shot and now many are asking, what did Mahomes tell her here?

You can see that he leans into her and says something, then she turns to someone to her left and makes a funny face.

Twitter Twitter loading...

Some have suggested that Mahomes told his girlfriend to smile and not have a resting face.

Her reaction is so great and if you follow Brittany Matthews, you already know what some think of her.

Look, I am now body language expert here, but you can tell that this dude is not happy here. He seems to be frusttrated with her, and as for her reaction, well you decide.

The couple is engaged and they have a daughter named Sterling Mahomes.

Check out some of the comments here in regards to what Patrick may have told his finance while at the basketball game.

Twitter Twitter loading...

Twitter Twitter loading...