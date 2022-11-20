What Thanksgiving Foods Are Safe For Dogs To Eat?

Thanksgiving week is upon us and homes will soon be filled with the delicious smells of all foods and treats we enjoy the most.

If you are a dog owner, you've probably allowed your fur baby to partake in the feast by feeding them leftovers or scraps from full plate you couldn't finish eating.

The important question is whether those foods you're giving them is actually safe for them to eat.

According to the American Kennel Club's website, these are the foods that are safe for your pups to enjoy during your Thanksgiving celebration:

1. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

They are rich in vitamins and other nutrients that are good for dogs. However, it is important to remember that they cannot be given if mixed with any other ingredients. So, the sweet potato casserole isn't a good idea.

2. Potatoes

Potatoes

They are also healthy for pups, but it must be a baked or boiled potato. If you find that you can't finished your loaded baked potato that is filled with cheese and sour cream, that is where you will have to draw the line.

3. Apples

Apples

Not all dogs get hyped up about eating more of the healthier scraps, but these are a great source of vitamins and nutrients for them. If you plan to share, make sure to leave out the core and any seeds. The seeds can be toxic if dogs eat too many. Also, the apple pie is off limits.

4. Turkey Meat

Turkey Meat

This is probably a very commonly shared menu item. Just remember to exclude any bones or skin and not give dogs too much seasoning (if any).

5. Green Beans

Green Beans

This is another healthy food that is also healthy for the pups. Sautéed isn't too bad, but the green been casserole isn't a wise choice.

6. Plain Peas

Plain Peas

They say plain because creamed peas are a no go. That makes them fattier and that could lead to a sour pup tummy.

7. Pumpkin

Pumpkin

This is actually a very common additive in a dog's food regimen because of its healthy properties. It also gets added to our Thanksgiving menus. If you are giving any to the dogs, make sure it isn't spiced or contain any other additives.

One of the first facts you will read on the AKC website is "Thanksgiving tends to coincide with an uptick in vet visits, due to dogs being fed unsafe human foods."

If you want to let your pups indulge in yummy holiday foods, that is totally fine. Just make sure that you are aware of what is safe for them to eat so you don't end the holiday at the emergency vet.

If you are concerned that your dog may have eaten something harmful or you are unsure of whether they can have a particular food, the ASPCA has an animal poison control line that you can call at any time. That number 1-888-426-4435.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!