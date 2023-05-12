Which NFL Team had the Best Schedule Release Video?

The NFL has grown so much over the years that fans get excited for the schedule release day. Thursday was said schedule release day and besides the multitude of programs on tv, the teams had something special made for the fans. Every NFL team released a stylized video for the fans.

Kudos to the social teams of the NFL because you can tell that these teams really put care into these videos. And look some of them are a masterclass in announcement videos. So with that being said I will rank the best and the worst schedule release videos. However I won't rank them 1-32, no I will put them into tiers.

So the tier system will be as follows: S-Tier is the cream of the crop, the best of the best. These are the videos that are just flawless. The next tier we have is A-Tier. A-Tier represents greatness. These videos are great; however, they could be better, but still dope. The next tier we have is B-Tier. B-Tier is good. Simply put there are multiple flaws in B-Tier and you can see the difference in quality but it's solid. Next is C-Tier. C-Tier represents average. To put it bluntly, these are the videos that are just average, basic, and decent. Next, we have D-Tier. This tier represents below average. These videos will be lame, and kind of wack, but you can still see some effort. The final tier is F-Tier. This tier is flat-out bad. The videos in this tier will be the worst of the bunch and will have no redeeming qualities. So with that being said let's jump right into it!

S-Tier:

This tier is for the best of the best. So the teams that are in S-Tier are as follows: The Bears, The Saints, and The Chargers. Bravo to the social teams of those three teams. And look there's no bias with the Saints because as an MTV kid, I loved the True Life spoof mixed with Office-esque comedy.

A-Tier:

The A-Tier recipients are as follows: The Bills, The Cowboys, The Browns, and The Jaguars.

B-Tier:

Now let's get to the slightly above-average teams. The list is as follows: The Panthers, The Titans, The Broncos, The Packers, The Colts, The Patriots, and The Steelers

C-Tier:

Time for the average videos. The teams include: The Commanders, The 49ers, The Eagles, The Chiefs, The Texans, The Lions, and The Bengals

D-Tier:

Now we're getting to the bad videos. And I'm not trying to be mean, Im just calling a spade a spade. But here are the teams: The Ravens, The Raiders, The Rams, The Dolphins, The Vikings, The Giants, The Jets,

F-Tier:

Now there are only two videos in F-Tier. These videos in my opinion were not only lame but lacked effort. The teams include The Cardinals and The Falcons.

You have to give the NFL social departments credit because I loved these videos. I hope this becomes a tradition every year. And I also hope teams try to out due each other every year as well and if that happens schedule release day will become special.