The city of Opelousas leads the way once again on the daily arrest report released by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office over the last two days (Sept. 21-22). Alleged crimes against children highlight the list.

Corteland Keshira Hines, age 19, 291 Janet Road, Eunice, LA., 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cory Joseph Broussard, age 30, 664 Don Guilbeau Road, Arnaudville, LA., 70512, Probation / parole violation. Arrested by Louisiana State Probation and Parole.

Evan Fontenot, age 22, 124 Cypress Drive, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment), domestic abuse aggravated assault, interfering with emergency communication, second-degree kidnapping. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Isaiah Mickens, age 25, 1212 Daniel Alley, Apt. #114, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Simple battery, simple assault, criminal damage to property. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Eric J. Thibodeaux, age 36, 1010 Jackson Lane, Melville, LA., 71353, Aggravated assault, entry or remaining after being forbidden, criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace. Arrested by Melville Police Department.

Antonio Brown, age 34, 109 Arvie Lane, Lot #142, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Drug court violation. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

John Miller, age 40, 1817 Highway 104, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Drug court violation. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lance Hargrave, age 25, 176 Angel Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Chad Fuselier, age 50, 802 Beverly Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Theft (2 counts). Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Frederick Bias, Jr., age 42, 728 Charlie Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

