LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - When it comes to food, Lafayette is the King of Southwest Louisiana!

Sure, you will find some amazing restaurants in the surrounding towns and cities, as well as in other areas across the Acadiana area but Lafayette has so many excellent choices everywhere you look! Whether it's Cajun cooking, Asian cuisine, a good burger or a great steak, the Hub City is where you want to be.

And, in Lafayette, there are no shortage of Mexican food options. Personally, my favorite place to partake of Mexican cuisine is a place on the Evangeline Thruway called El Cactus. Their shrimp burritos are a must eat every time I go there!

But, when it comes to tacos, who serves the best in the Lafayette area?

Recently, we asked that question to listeners and received a variety of answers.

Now, tacos are ordered many different ways here - with meat, chicken, shrimp, steak, pulled pork, just to name some. When searching for who serves the best tacos in Lafayette, this is what I found.

El Paso Mexican Grill (restaurantguru.com)

The first restaurant that popped up was El Paso Mexican Grill on restaurantguru.com. As someone who has had their tacos before, I can certainly attest that they are delicious!

Customer review: "This IS the destination for Taco Tuesday.... Great tacos, strong margaritas, and you can t beat it when ELVIS is in the house!"

Bon Temps Grill (#1 on tripadvisor.com)

When searching, I came across a Top 10 list on tripadvisor.com and Bon Temps Grill sat at the very top.

Customer review: "I had the fish tacos while my colleague had the grilled shrimp, and we both enjoyed what we ordered."

Taquerias El Dollar (#1 on Yelp)

A food truck was the #1-rated business that popped up on Yelp - Taqueria El Dollar.

Customer review: "OMG, best taco truck in Lafayette hands down! In fact best Mexican food in Lafayette hands down! No competition!"

La Carreta (#1 on Street Taco list via The Advertiser)

Recently, The Daily Advertiser compiled a list of the Top 5 Street Tacos in Lafayette and La Carreta was listed as the first option.

Customer review: "Thank you Dakota for coming over to the bar to put in my togo order. Thank you for your recommendations and most of all great service. I'm visiting from out of town and my experience was great. I ordered the Avocado salad with shrimp and 3 Baja tacos. Delish. Great attentive staff...Cool Ambiance..."

Taco Sisters (Listed on bestthingsla.com.)

Recently, bestthingsla.com compiled a list of The 6 Best Taco Places in Louisiana and Taco Sisters was the lone representative from the Lafayette area.

Customer review: "Delicious, flavorful, huge tacos. Yes, it's filled with whole bunch of veggies, but the meat of your choice is flavorful too! Had the smoked fish, smoked shrimp, brisket and steak! All were delicious!"

