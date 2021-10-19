Who Spent the Weekend in Jail in St. Mary Parish?

Ten names appear on the Weekend Arrest Report released by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

The city of Franklin leads the way with half of the arrests. One of those arrests is a juvenile male who is accused of robbery and battery.

Also, a Centerville woman is accused of cruelty to animals.

Andy Joseph Maise, 43, Slidell, LA, was arrested on October 15, 2021, at 1:34 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to give required signal, and possession of methamphetamine. Bail has not been set.

Aaron Lindsey Mitchell Sr., 39, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 15, 2021, at 10:51 am on a warrant for domestic abuse battery. Mitchell was released on a $2,500 bond.

Juvenile Male, 17, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 15, 2021, at 7:40 am for robbery-2nd degree and battery- 2nd degree. The juvenile male was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Juvenile Female, 16, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 15, 2021, at 11:27 am for principal to robbery-2nd degree and principal to battery- 2nd degree. The juvenile female was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Kayla Inez Pope, 32, Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on October 16, 2021, at 10:53 pm for open container, violation of protective orders (3 counts), and reckless operation-no accident. Bail has not been set.

Beau Russell Bush, 34, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 16, 2021, at 2:16 am for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bush was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2021.

Derek Anthony Harrell, 34, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 16, 2021, at 2:49 am for driving under suspension and improper lane usage. Harrel also held three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family, operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, speeding, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail has not been set.

T’Jon Hamilton, 26, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 16, 2021, at 6:20 pm for brake lights required, driving under suspension, and possession of stolen things. Hamilton was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2021.

Gauge Joyae Nyrelle Todd, 20, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 16, 2021, at 11:57 pm for turning movements and signals required and possession of marijuana. Todd also held a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of resisting an officer. Bail has not been set.

Stephanie Morgan, 36, Centerville, LA, was arrested on October 17, 2021, at 4:51 pm on a warrant for cruelty to animals. Morgan was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2021.

