Who Was Arrested in St. Landry Parish?

Going into the weekend, there were quite a few names that showed up on the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Arrest Reports for October 14th and 15th.

Some of the more notable arrests included one person allegedly failing to register as a sex offender, a prisoner accused of self-mutilation, and a woman accused of prostitution.

Crystal Dejean, age 39, 902 Pike Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Forgery (2 counts). Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Jaylon Faith Gallow, age 19, 582 Country Ridge Road, Lot 128, Opelousas, LA 70570, Unlawful communications; telephones and telecommunication devices: Improper language, harassment. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Jeremiah Jonah Noel, age 22, 1006 W. Vine Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrone Roberts, age 31, 1015 Benjamin Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Bench warrant x2. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Sylvester, age 63, 200 N. Oleander Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Monetary instrument abuse (3 counts). Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Corey Paul Quebedeaux, age 39, 107 Par Road, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lashawndra Lynn Rideau, age 37, 158 Fogleman Road, Morrow, LA 71356, Hold for St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Thinkstock

Steven Woods, age 56, Homeless, Failure to register as a sex offender. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Rebecca S. Lejeune, age 26, 831 Sharon Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Theft, identity theft, Prostitution, inciting a felony. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Chassidy Gail Miller, age 43, 1731 Scott Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Self mutilation by a prisoner. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Clint Jacob Lafleur, age 46, 488 Eugene Soileau Road, Washington, LA., 70589, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

ThinkStock

Donald Ray Thibodeaux, Jr., age 53, 201 N. St. Joseph Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Charles A. Andrus, age 59, 144 Burleigh Lane, Grand Coteau, LA., 70541, Speeding, open alcoholic container, aggravated flight from an officer, felon in possession of a firearm. Arrested by Sunset Police Department.

Crystal Danielle Campbell, age 35, 1505 Sydney Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Hold for Opelousas City Court, bench warrant. Arrested by Opelousas City Marshals.

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Stacy Mouton Richard, age 47, 184 Carrington Place, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Accessory after the fact to aiding and abetting. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Rhes Rue, age 28, 9613 Highway 71, Lebeau, LA., 71345, Bench warrant (6 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Miller, Jr., age 48, 1203 Stardust Road, Lot #13, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Armed robbery. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department. (REBOOK – ADDITIONAL CHARGES)

Brittany Manuel, age 32, 640 S. 7th Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. (REBOOK – ADDITIONAL CHARGES)

From Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law!”

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times