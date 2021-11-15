Who Was Arrested in St. Landry Parish Over the Weekend?

Here are the list of people who were arrested over the weekend (November 12-15).

Some observations:

Drug and Violent Crimes were very prevalent in the arrest report

3 Lafayette names popped up on the list

There are some driving violations listed on here that you may not realize are against the law.

St. Landry Parish Jail, Google Street View

Tylor Brette Fontenot, age 26, 1811 Dudley Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Shane Wilfred Daigle, age 52, 111 Mill Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Aggravated second degree battery, bench warrant. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Victoria Alexis Greene, age 22, 1284 Jagneauxville Road, Church Point, LA 70525, Bench warrant x2. Arrested by Port Barre Police Department.

George M. Martel, age 53, 1521 W. Magnolia Avenue, Eunice, LA 70535, Aggravated battery. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Amiya Mar Dajih Fezia, age 20, 204 Hudson Lane, Lafayette, LA 70506, Illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Norman James Cesar, II, age 33, 251 N. 10th Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Badge, Facebook photo

Brandon James Henry, age 29, 716 N. Court Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, DWI (1st offense), speeding in a construction zone, suspended driver’s license, expired vehicle license plate, bench warrant. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Elton Guillory, age 72, 2408 Peach Bloom Highway, Church Point, LA 70525, Simple battery. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Brian K. Guidroz, age 52, 223 Mila Street, Port Barre, LA 70577, Bench warrant. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Kirk E. Bollich, age 65, 244 Old Dairy Road, Opelousas, LA 70570, Theft, criminal trespassing. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Wilson, age 38, 618 Country Ridge Road, Lot 74, Opelousas, LA 70570, Disturbing the peace by offensive language, entry on or remaining in places or land after being forbidden. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Evan Domminick Polotzola, age 30, 137 First Street, Krotz Springs, LA 70750, Aggravated criminal damage to property, domestic abuse aggravated assault. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bernie's T-Shirt

Grace A. Barnes, age 62, 633 E. Blanchard Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (2 counts), possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (5 counts), transactions involving proceeds from drug sales, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Morion Travon Semien, age 24, 1515 Alberta Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Maximum speed limit, headlamps on motor vehicle, driving under suspension, owner to secure registration, no insurance, switched plates, turning movements/ required signals, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, resisting an officer, flight from an officer. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kendrick Demone Savoie, Jr., age 20, 802 Beverly Road, Opelousas, LA 70570, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of weapons in the presence of CDS. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Kobe Thomas, age 23, 143 Bienville Avenue, Opelousas, LA 70570, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, illegal possession of stole firearms, illegal possession of weapons in the presence of CDS. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Joseph Chavis, age 40, 20 John Street, Grand Couteau, LA 70541, Passing vehicle on wrong side, expired motor vehicle inspection, open container, penalty for distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, drug paraphernalia, suspended license, possession of firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of weapons in the presence of CDS, resisting an officer (4 counts), threatening a public official (4 counts). Arrested by Sunset Police Department.

Handcuffs, iStock

Abigail Lelia Hanger, age 41, 202 Tate Cove Road, Ville Platte, LA 70586, Probation hold. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Panda Faye Wieweck, age 58, 515 8th Street, Krotz Springs, LA 70750, Probation hold. Arrested by Probation and Parole.

Nathan Warren Guidry, age 55, 1434 Jackson Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Theft (2 counts), criminal trespassing. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Varrell James Melancon, age 20, 369 Christ The King Road, Opelousas, LA 70570, Possession of Schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a juvenile, obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, illegal possession of weapons in the presence of CDS. Arrested by Port Barre Police Department.

Nicholas Haynes Leblanc, age 27, 126 Canal Street, Lafayette, LA 70501, Domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer. Arrested by Port Barre Police Department.

Timothy Luke Benoit, age 39, 41 Tiger Lake Cutoff, Lecompte, LA 71346, Simple burglary. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Lyall Scott, age 34, 105 Mockingbird Lane, Lafayette, LA 70506, Resisting an officer, remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace. Arrested by Sunset Police Department.

Michael Leroy Guillory, age 44, 1420 Anne Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Domestic abuse battery child endangerment law (2 counts). Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Janty Neville Coco, age 53, 341 Macarthur Drive, Sunset, LA 70541, Attempted second degree murder, simple battery. Arrested by Sunset Police Department.

Steven Creig Nezat, Jr., age 45, 290 Miller Road, Opelousas, LA 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Opelousas City Court, Google Maps/Google Streetview

Alesia Danae Francis, age 21, 132 Irene Street, Lot B, Grand Coteau, LA 70541, Use of multiple beam road lights, obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a juvenile, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of CDS, possession of Schedule I CDS, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II CDS. Arrested by Port Barre Police Department.

Kylli Dene Leboeuf, age 31, 1132 E. Ardoin Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Monetary instrument abuse, forgery (RE-BOOK). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law!”