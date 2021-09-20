A lot of names out of Opelousas appear on the arrest report released by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. This arrest report covers the weekend of September 18-20.

You will notice that many of these alleged crimes involve children.

Dexter Keith Broussard, Jr., age 28, 1170 Montgomery Road, Lot #7, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant (2 counts), domestic abuse battery (child endangerment), interfering with emergency communications. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Jenine Collins, age 36, 1030 Oak Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Theft, illegal possession of stolen things, felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Marie Soileau, age 34, 1796 Chataignier Road, Ville Platte, LA., 70586, Simple burglary, resisting an officer with force or violence, domestic abuse battery (child endangerment)simple battery. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Timothy Isaiah Mickens, age 25, 1212 Daniel Alley, Apt. #114, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Simple assault (2 counts), disturbing the peace. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Bailey Joseph Guidry, age 24, 155 Duperier Avenue, New Iberia, LA., 70563, Possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS, speeding, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lauren Briggs, age 28, 41094 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, LA., 70737, Improper turn, possession of schedule I CDS, illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Billy Wayne Henry, age 42, 116 Seneca Street, Port Barre, LA., 70577, Hold for St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Bryan Sonnier, age 41, 351 N. Saint George Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Criminal conspiracy to commit theft (2 counts). Arrested by Port Barre Police Department.

Mark Shawn Latour, age 50, 1431 Yukon Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Marvin Goodwill, age 34, 102 Nicole Lane, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Hold for Opelousas City Court. Arrested by Opelousas City Marshals.

Shawn Keith Handy, age 51, 518 Phillip Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant, hold for Opelousas City Court. Arrested by Opelousas City Marshals.

Deion Lee Declouette, age 22, 529 Berdie Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Hold for Acadia Parish. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Michael Gallien, age 53, 1709 Pujo Avenue, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Hold for Opelousas City Court. Arrested by Opelousas City Marshals.

Leon M. Williams, age 19, 164 Fleur des Coteau, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Disturbing the peace, simple assault, resisting an officer, indecent behavior with juveniles (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Q. Miller, age 57, 1530 St. Julien Road, Eunice, LA., 70535, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Shana Brown, age 41, 149 Landrum Street, Melville, LA., 71353, Domestic abuse battery, improper supervision of a minor. Arrested by Melville Police Department.

Charles Riggs, age 60, 555 Main Street, Arnaudville, LA., 70512, Criminal trespass. Arrested by Arnaudville Police Department.