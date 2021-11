Here are the names of people listed on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Arrest Report over the last week (November 10-15).

Some observations:

Out-of-Towners from Lafayette and Houston are on this list.

Domestic Abuse continues to happen way too often.

Resisting Arrest continues to show up more and more on arrest reports across Acadiana.

Mathieu, Chantel

Age 35

300 block of Brookwood Ci

Lafayette, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Perro, Bryson

Age 25

100 block of Quail Hollow

St. Martinville, LA

Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY - SIMPLE; CHILD ENDANGERMENT/DOMESTIC ABUSE--SIMPLE ASSAULT

Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

Robinson, Kirk

Age 49

1100 block of Portage Rd

Arnaudville, LA

Charges AGGRAVATED OBSTRUCT OF A HIGHWAY OF COMMERCE; RECKLESS OPERATION OF A VEHICLE; RESISTING AN OFFICER

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Sam, Mary

Age 40

100 block of Cemetary St

St. Martinville, LA

Charges OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT--EXTRADITION REQUIRED

Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

Paul, Nathanial

Age 29

Charges SIMPLE BURGLARY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Daupine, Davonta

Age 22

400 block of Dore Al

New Iberia, LA

Charges AGGRAVATED BATTERY; RECKLESS OPERATION OF A VEHICLE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Ames, Brittany

Age 32

600 block of Regal St

Houston, TX

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; PUBLIC BRIBERY; RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE--SIMPLE; ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS; UNAUTHORIZED USED OF A MOVABLE

Arresting Agency HPD-POLICE DEPT, HENDERSON

Ardoin, Chet

Age 36

1100 block of True Friend Rd

Saint Martinville, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Edgar, Allen

1000 block of Oleste Tauzin Road

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY - SIMPLE

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Griffin, Daniel

Age 45

100 block of Beau Ln

Morgan City, LA

Charges PAROLE VIOLATION

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Ramirez, Juan

Age 19

1000 block of Beniot

Henderson, LA

Charges FIRST DEGREE RAPE/AGGRAVATED RAPE; SEXUAL BATTERY

Arresting Agency HPD-POLICE DEPT, HENDERSON

King, Charles

Age 47

68600 block of Mott St

White Pegeon, MI

Charges BATTERY OF A POLICE OFFICER--SIMPLE; OBEDIENCE TO POLICE OFFICERS, WEIGHTS/STANDARDS; RESISTING AN OFFICER; ESTABLISHING OF SPEED ZONES

Arresting Agency LSP-LOUISIANA STATE POLICE

Mitchell, Daquandre

Age 21

1600 block of Rogers St

New Iberia, LA

Charges 2ND DEGREE MURDER/ATTEMPTED

Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

Robicheaux, Joseph

Age 46

1100 block of George Dupuis Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges FOLLOWING TO CLOSE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

