Who Was Arrested in St. Mary Parish?

It's been a busy past couple of days for deputies in St. Mary Parish as at least 18 names appear on the daily arrest report for September 22-23.

As you will see below, a lot of alleged thieves have been busy this week.

Dylan Ray Dwyer, 24, Charenton, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 8:42 am for battery-aggravated. Dwyer continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Dequante Queon Wesley, 27, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 8:42 am for battery-simple. Wesley continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Nicholas Anthony Gamble, 41, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 8:42 am for battery-simple. Gamble continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Timothy Wayne Collier, 22, Berwick, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 8:42 am for battery-simple. Collier continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Leslie Paul Johnson, 27, Patterson, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 8:42 am for battery-simple. Johnson continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Travis Chantell Mack, 42, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 10:29 am on two warrants for failure to appear on the following charges:

driving while intoxicated

reckless operation

no driver's license

possession of drug paraphernalia

improper lane usage

Bail has not been set.

Travante Malik George, 32, Gray, LA, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 3:32 pm for illegal possession of stolen firearms. George was released on a $6,000 bond.

Dakota Enterkin, 18, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 5:13 pm for domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

Lavontre Jerome Johnson, 21, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 9:27 pm for possession of stolen things. Johnson was released on a $5,000 bond.

Michael Cousson, 56, Berwick, LA, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 11:56 pm for speeding and driving under suspension. Cousson was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Charles Jefferson Guyote Jr., 31, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 1:25 am for expired or no inspection sticker, no taillights, and possession of methamphetamine.

Guyote also held an active warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail has been set at $13,053.15.

Willie E. Crumb, 43, Sunset, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 3:15 pm for expired or no inspection sticker, expired license plate, and driving under suspension. Crumb was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

NARCOTICS SECTION

Joseph Demond Wade, 45, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 5:13 pm on the following charges:

possession of schedule I (marijuana)

possession of schedule II (crack cocaine)

possession of schedule II (codeine)

possession of drug paraphernalia

parole violation

Bail has not been set.

Winter Nicole Verrett, 37, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 8:44 am on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple battery. Verrett was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Irving Lumpkin Jr., 38, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 11:47 am for improper lane usage, driving under suspension, and possession of marijuana. Lumpkin was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Steve Michael Scully Sr., 55, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 2:50 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. Bail has not been set.

Constance Nicole Bertrand, 33, Berwick, LA, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 3:12 pm on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule IV (pregabalin). Bail has not been set.

Brittany Broussard, 31, New Iberia, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 1:56 pm for possession of drug paraphernalia. Broussard was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.