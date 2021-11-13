Who Was Arrested in St. Mary Parish This Week?

Here is the list of people that were listed on the daily arrest reports released by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office since Monday, November 8th.

Don't Drink and Drive: Sheriff Blaise Smith reminds you "that driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics is not only illegal but very dangerous and puts not only the life of the intoxicated driver in danger but also innocent lives who share the road. Plan ahead and if you are going to drink, don't drive. Get a designated driver."

Don't Threaten a Public Official

Lock Your Vehicle Doors

Show up to Court When You are Supposed to

Oscar Chavez, 38, Bossier City, LA, was arrested on November 10, 2021, at 7:08 pm for reckless operation-no accident and driver must be licensed. Chavez was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Jude Robert Boudreaux, 23, Charenton, LA, was arrested on November 10, 2021, at 9:43 pm for possession of CDS in the presence of a person under 17 and proper equipment required on vehicles. Boudreaux was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Hunter Rhodes, 23, St. Martinville, LA, was arrested on November 10, 2021, at 10:30 pm for possession of marijuana, speeding, and failure to change address within 10 days. Rhodeswas released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Ashlee Meyerholtz, 23, St. Martinville, LA, was arrested on November 10, 2021, at 10:30 pm for possession of marijuana. Meyerholtz was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Joseph Marvin Richard, 21, Thibodaux, LA, was arrested on November 10, 2021, at 11:43 pm on the following charges:

• Driving on roadway laned for traffic

• Expired or no inspection sticker

• Driving under suspension

• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

Richard was released on a $28,000 bond.

Raymona Pratt, 33, Berwick, LA, was arrested on November 11, 2021, at 1:52 am for vehicle entering highway from private road/driveway/alley and driving under suspension. Pratt was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Juvenile Male, 14, Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on November 11, 2021, at 8:02 am for terrorizing (2 counts). The juvenile male was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Clarence Junior Junifer, 61, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on November 11, 2021, at 5:07 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of careless operation of a vehicle. No bail has been set on the SMPSO charge.

Brock Elix Williams, 42, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on November 11, 2021, at 5:10 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $33,228.

Ricky Joseph, 30, Houma, LA, was arrested on November 11, 2021, at 5:16 pm for speeding and driving under suspension. Joseph was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Kirk Williams, 57, Golden Meadow, LA, was arrested on November 11, 2021, at 5:56 pm for failure to obey traffic controland driving under suspension. Williams was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Terrance Terrell Anderson, Sr., 46, Charenton, LA, was arrested on November 11, 2021, at 11:25 pm for domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

Blair Chauvin, 33, Chalmette, LA, was arrested on November 9, 2021, at 5:27 pm for possession of drug paraphernalia. Chauvin was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Jody Ray Cubbedge Jr., 45, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on November 10, 2021, at 12:34 am on the following charges:

Turning movements and required signals

Driving under suspension

No insurance

Possession of methamphetamines

Bail has not been set.

Brittany Michelle Pontiff, 32, Franklin, LA, was arrested on November 8, 2021, at 11:47 am on a warrant for identity theft and theft. Pontiff was released on a $16,000 bond.

Kendrick Lamar Nolan, 31, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on November 8, 2021, at 7:42 pm for turning movements/required signals and no insurance. Nolan was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Dennis Bradley, 39, Houma, LA, was arrested on November 8, 2021, at 10:02 pm for careless operation, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under suspension. Bradley was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Roselyn Marie Collins, 29, Patterson, LA, was arrested on November 8, 2021, at 9:39 pm on a warrant for failure to appear. Bail has not been set.

Dwayne Anthony Skinner, 29, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on November 9, 2021, at 12:13 am on the following charges:

Reckless operation no accident

Driving under suspension

Expired license plate

Resisting arrest or officer

Threatening a public official

Bail has not been set.

Tyler Meco Mathis, 30, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on November 7, 2021, at 1:31 am for driving while intoxicated.

On Sunday, deputies were at a local restaurant when a subject identified as Mathis approached the table where the deputies were seated and spoke to them. The deputies observed that Mathis had slurred speech and Mathis indicated he had indeed been drinking.

Sometime later, the deputies were leaving the restaurant when they observed Mathis get into a vehicle. The deputies approached Mathis and told him he should have someone pick him up as it was not safe to drive, and if he were to attempt to drive, he would be arrested.

Deputies exited the parking lot and observed Mathis drive the vehicle out of the parking lot. The deputies immediately conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and conducted field sobriety in which Mathis performed poorly. Mathis was transported to the Berwick Police Department for testing on the Intoxilyzer 9000, in which Mathis was recorded at 0.173g%.

Mathis was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Mathis was later released on a $2,500 bond.

Jason Anthony Alexander, 34, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on November 7, 2021, at 2:52 am for driving while intoxicated and reckless operation-no accident.

On Sunday, a deputy was stationary on Highway 182 at James Street when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, approximately 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Alexander. The deputy conducted field sobriety in which Alexander performed poorly.

Alexander was transported to the Berwick Police Department for testing on the Intoxilyzer 9000, in which he was recorded at 0.137g%.

Alexander was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and was later released on a $3,000 bond.

Jairo Jarez Perez, 25, Amelia, LA, was arrested on November 6, 2021, at 12:19 am on the following charges:

No headlights

Reckless operation- no accident

Resisting an officer by flight

Driving while intoxicated

Perez was released on a $4,750 bond.

Deandre Alonzo Robertson, 39, Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on November 6, 2021, at 4:47 pm for turning movements/required signals and driving under suspension. Robertson was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Joshua Mitchel Aucoin Sr., 35, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on November 6, 2021, at 7:30 pm on two warrants for failure to appear on the following charges:

Second-degree battery

Aggravated assault

Resisting an officer

Improper lane usage

Failure to stop/yield at stop sign

No driver's license on person

Bail has not been set.

Samantha Jolene Landreneau, 29, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on November 6, 2021, at 8:23 pm for domestic abuse child endangerment law. Landreneau was released on a $3,500 bond.

Ariel Domangue, 30, Amelia, LA, was arrested on November 7, 2021, at 12:13 am for possession of marijuana. Domangue was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Juvenile Male, 15, Berwick, LA, was arrested on November 6, 2021, at 6:45 pm on the following charges:

Resisting arrest or officer

Illegal possession of a handgun by a minor (2 counts)

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

The juvenile was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Gentry Keon Johnson Sr., 36, Gibson, LA, was arrested on November 7, 2021, at 1:54 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $3,500.

Anthony Jamal Loston, 31, Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on November 7, 2021, at 2:25 pm on a warrant for failure to appear as a witness before a judge. Loston is being held to appear before the judge.

Henry Wayne Truelove Jr., 36, Charenton, LA, was arrested on November 7, 2021, at 3:09 pm for domestic abuse battery by strangulation, domestic abuse battery, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, and battery of the infirmed. Bail was set at $10,500.

Mason Rodrigue, 30, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on November 7, 2021, at 6:21 pm for driving under suspension. Rodrigue was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Koby Jones, 19, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on November 8, 2021, at 4:26 am for speeding, driver must be licensed, and possession of marijuana. Jones was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

NARCOTICS SECTION

Brice Jones, 26, Franklin, LA, was arrested on November 5, 2021, at 12:57 pm for possession of schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transactions involving drug proceeds. Bail was set at $20,000.

Donald Eues, 59, Berwick, LA, was arrested on November 5, 2021, at 2:15 pm for possession of drug paraphernalia. Eues was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Edward Stanley, 26, Berwick, LA, was arrested on November 5, 2021, at 2:15 pm for possession of schedule I (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stanley was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.

Henry Williams, 62, Franklin, LA, was arrested on November 5, 2021, at 12:57 pm for improper lane usage and possession of schedule I (marijuana). Williams was released on a summons to appear on February 3, 2022.