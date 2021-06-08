Why You and Your Bestie Need to Celebrate Today

We are all so quick to call out 2020 for being the worst year ever, however many of us are still feeling the repercussions of 2020 well into 2021. I have seen so many people end marriages and relationships that looked solid. Today is National Best Friends Day, which is a reminder to celebrate those who stuck by our side through all of our phases and ups and downs in life.

I know a lot of us let our friendships fall by the wayside when the depression of the lockdown hit us. I put many of my lifelong friendships on the back burner, it wasn't intentional nor did I want to, it just happened. The beauty of it all was that we were all there for each other when it was all said and done. We were there for each other in our own way.

One of the biggest blessings that came out of 2020 for me were two people who started off as acquaintances and now they're some of my closest friends. According to an article from National Today 75% of Americans believe they can have more than one best friend and thank God for that. I feel like I have several!

19% of us think that our dogs are our best friends which I agree with wholeheartedly. My dog got me through the pandemic lockdown.

What is concerning is that only 43% of people consider their partner or significant other their best friend. I was always told to make sure that my significant other is my best friend.

Whoever your best friend is, celebrate them today. Send them a coffee, send them a text letting them know how much they mean to you. Happy National Best Friends Day!

