Will Drew Brees Come Out of Retirement For the Saints?

I mean, just thinking about it puts a smile on my face.

Admit it Saints fans, you all would love to see that #9 grace the sidelines one more time, and after a crazy day of NFL football yesterday, Brees' name has been thrown around quite a bit. For those unaware, despite beating the reigning Super Bowl champions, things took a turn for the worst in the quarterback department in the big Easy. Jameis Winston tore his ACL during the contest, and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Saints were already without utility player Taysom Hill, and had to turn to former broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, who to his credit, did a phenomenal job helping to lead the Saints to a crucial division victory.

So, what's next? All signs point towards Trevor Siemian continuing to lead the Saints the rest of the way. Still, the season-ending injury to Jameis Winston led to a lot of speculation during the day on whether Drew Brees would consider lacing up those cleats for one last run with his beloved Saints.

For those hoping to see that come true, I have some bad news. Drew Brees quickly put a stop to those rumors, claiming that next week he'll be calling a college football game on Saturday, and will be back in the studio for his analyst job on Sunday evening.

So, is there a chance Drew Brees comes out of retirement to help the Saints? Yes, but that percentage looks like something around 0.001%. As Lloyd Christmas would say, "So you're telling me there's a chance?"

6 of the Best Food Options at the State Fair of Louisiana Here are our top favorite foods at the State Fair of Louisiana

Delicious Fall Menu Items You Have to Try in Shreveport-Bossier The best additions to menus this fall all over Shreveport-Bossier.