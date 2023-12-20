BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Millions of Americans got a pay raise with new minimum wage laws going into effect. But does that raise impact workers in Louisiana?

A report from Axios in 2023 showed that 23 states, as well as Washington D.C., were getting a minimum wage increase this year. The move gave a raise to roughly 8.4 million people across the country.

"The biggest factor driving the increases was inflation — 13 states tie their minimum wage rate to the Consumer Price Index, as Wolters Kluwer notes in a new analysis," Axios said in its reporting. "Other states had increases set by legislation or ballot initiatives."

In many places, discussions and movements advocating for a living wage have gained momentum, leading to changes in minimum wage laws and increased attention to the broader issue of income inequality.

The federal wage floor remains at $7.25 for the time being, though politicians in Washington D.C. have repeatedly called for a hike to a living wage across the country. According to Axios, a "growing number of states now have minimum wages of at least $15 an hour, including Washington ($15.74), California ($15.50) and Massachusetts ($15)."

Other states will be implementing a minimum wage increase in the coming years. New Jersey will see a wage hike in 2024, and Illinois will in 2025.

Will Louisiana Be Next?

Outgoing governor John Bel Edwards pushed for a minimum wage hike in Louisiana throughout most of his two terms. However, Republican lawmakers pushed back against the idea, and no legislation on the subject made it to Edwards' desk.

As of now, there are no plans for legislation in the coming year. Republican Governor-elect Jeff Landry has not made any calls for a wage hike, and he is unlikely to make any such call. Republicans in the state House and Senate, meanwhile, have stood firm on the issue.

What Is a "Living Wage" in Louisiana?

Recently, we looked at how much a single person would need to make in a year to be able to meet their basic needs. Louisiana is No. 17 in the nation when it comes to minimum living wage, with a single person needing to make $50,087 a year minimum to get by, according to recent reports.

Advocates for a living wage argue that it not only benefits individual workers and their families but also contributes to a more stable and equitable society by reducing poverty and income inequality. Critics, however, often express concerns about potential negative effects on businesses, particularly small businesses, which may face increased labor costs.

The idea behind a living wage is to ensure that individuals and families can afford the essentials such as housing, food, healthcare, transportation, and education. Advocates say a "living wage" takes into account factors such as local costs of living and can vary from one region to another. A living wage is designed to provide economic security and prevent workers from falling into poverty.

