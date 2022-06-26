Woman Faints and Falls Back as Boyfriend Proposes to Her [VIDEO]

I hope she didn't injure herself.

A young lady fainted as her man was down on one knee while asking for her hand in marriage.

Not only did she faint, but she also fell straight back and landed on her back.

You can see in the video below that many rush to her aid as she is out, while on her back.

The guy here told his girlfriend that they were attending an engagement party for another couple in St. Petersburg, Florida, but it turned out to be their own.

She did say yes prior to fainting, and now we just hope that she feels the same after waking up.

What a moment, and we hope that this video is played at their wedding reception one day!