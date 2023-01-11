Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson.

Googles street view Googles street view loading...

Authorities were told there was an unresponsive female and they found that woman - 30-year-old Megan Goins - dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

There has not been an announced suspect(s) at this time. No further details are available at this time as the investigation continues.

Looking Back on 2022

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office recently did a 2022 in review to give the stats as to how effective they have been.

As you can see, it was a busy year of taking drugs, thieves, and violent offenders off our streets.

