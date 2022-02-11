Women in South Louisiana Say What They Really Want for Valentine’s Day
It's one day guys do not want to forget about.
I recently walked into a grocery store in Lafayette and was greeted with lots of balloons and flowers, only to remind me that Valentine's Day is approaching.
So, I started to think, what do ladies in south Louisiana really want for Valentine's Day? Is it still the traditional flowers, candy, balloons, and cards?
Surprisingly, through the years ladies have called the station and told us that they have moved on from such tiungs.
Thus, that is why I went to social media to ask what do ladies in south Louisiana really want for Valentine's Day?
What Louisiana Ladies Want For Valentine's Day