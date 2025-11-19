(KPEL News) - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping members of the public can identify two people seen using a stolen credit card to buy alcohol and cigarettes at a truck stop.

The two women seen on surveillance footage from a truck stop on Mills Highway in St. Martin Parish are wanted as deputies believe it was these two women who used a credit card fraudulently.

No one authorized these two people to use the credit card to charge for alcohol and cigarettes. A dollar amount for the charge on the card has not been released, but the two women, when identified, will be charged with a felony.

Officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office are requesting information on the identities of these two women. This crime happened on June 19 of this year, but the work continues to figure out the identity of the two who are accused. This happened at a truck stop in the 1800 block of Mills Highway in Breaux Bridge.

Do you think you know either or both of these women? If the answer is yes, then the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers could use your help. They want tips and information on their tips line at (337) 441-3030. You can remain anonymous when calling.

Another way to provide information is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device. Your information can lead to the arrest of these individuals. If your information helps deputies make an arrest, you can be eligible for a cash reward.

The two women, after making their purchases with an unauthorized credit card, left the truck stop in a black Mazda 3, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Suspect Vehicle St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Photo courtesy of St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

You can check out the social media post on the St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers Facebook page.