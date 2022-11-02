Writer Who Inspired ‘Julie & Julia’ Movie Dies

Julie Powell has died. I know for many of you she's not a household name but a project she once attempted in her house was the inspiration for a Meryl Streep movie. Not bad, for someone who isn't a household name, right?

Julie Powell is the "Julie" from the movie "Julie and Julia" she is the food blogger who set about making every recipe in legendary Chef Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking". It was that book that catapulted Julia Child to the forefront of American cooking.

Back in 2005, Powell took on the challenge of recreating recipes from Child's book and that turned into yet another best seller and eventually a hit movie. The book was called Julie and Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen. The book and the Internet blog from Powell were so wildly popular it was picked up and turned into the movie Julie and Julia in 2009.

In the movie, Julie and Julia, Powell's part was played by actress Amy Adams while Meryl Streep took on the role of the acclaimed chef Julia Child. From what I recall it was mentioned in the movie that Powell and Child never met and I don't believe the acclaimed chef ever read Powell's book Or more accurately, Child never read Powell's blog online. Julia Child died before the book was published.

According to her publicist, Powell passed away on October 26th from cardiac arrest. In addition to the book that inspired Julie and Julia Powell also penned another book on the subject of cooking. It was called Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat, and Obsession. That book took a decidedly darker turn than Julie and Julia as it described Powell's extra-marital affair and her fondness for sadomasochism.

Julie Powell was 49 at the time of her passing she is survived by her husband Eric.