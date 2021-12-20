You Still Have Time to Check Out the ’12 Yards of Christmas’ Tour Around Lafayette

Riding around looking at Christmas lights is still a fun holiday tradition for many families. If you haven't got your fix yet, have we got a suggestion for you -- it's called the 12 Yards of Christmas.

The tour is made up of several homes throughout Acadiana that have decorated their house for you and your family to enjoy. The last stop of the Christmas light tour is at One Church. There you will be able to enjoy a light show that features more than 20,000 lights synchronized to music. Tune into radio station 100.5 FM to hear the song that makes the lights dance.

If you head out on the tour this Wednesday, December 22nd, the kids will get to meet Santa at One Church.

Oh, and there's something really unique about this Christmas lights tour. There's an interactive component to viewing the beautiful light displays.

You can play a game while you and the family are looking at the lights. Simply go to 12YardsofChristmas.com to play the game.

Basically, you will look for a clue in certain houses' decorations that corresponds with one of the days from the 12 Days of Christmas. Then fill out the game form on the website 12YardsOfChristmas.com. All correct entries will be entered into a drawing on Sundays to win a $50 Amazon gift card.

The 12 Yards of Christmas has a map of all the homes or you can build your own tour by entering the homes' addresses into your GPS.

The homes listed below are in order of the suggested tour map. Addresses in bold with an asterisk next to them are part of the 12 Days of Christmas Game.

Christmas Light Tour Addresses

120 Brightwood Dr. Lafayette 70508 *

513 Cambridge Dr. Lafayette 70503 *

508 Cambridge Dr. Lafayette 705030

105 Templeton Dr. Lafayette 70508 *

303 Doug Dr. Lafayette 70508

103 Hollow Green Dr. Lafayette 70508

112 Chimney Rock Blvd Lafayette 70508 *

224 Chimney Rock Blvd. Lafayette 70508 *

137 Milan Cr. Lafayette 70508

118 Hundred Oaks Dr. Youngsville 70592

127 Acres Dr. Youngsville 70592 *

112 Doncaster Cr. Lafayette 70592 *

107 Greenbank Lane Youngsville 70592 *

101 Santander Dr. Youngsville 70592 *

6840 LA HWY 82 Youngsville 70592

7105 High Point Dr. Maurice 70558 *

109 Beauchamp Lane Lafayette 70506

212 Brumley Lane Duson 70592 *

811 W. Bonaire Lafayette 70506

813 W. Bonaire Lafayette 70506

211 J B Rd. Lafayette 70506 *

100 Prairie View Dr. Lafayette 70507